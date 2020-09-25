BARRIE, ONT. -- Wasaga Beach is preparing for hundreds of car enthusiasts to roll into town for an unsanctioned car rally this weekend.

Premier Doug Ford blasted those who took part in a car rally last weekend in Ancaster amid rising COVID numbers; still, the OPP anticipates around 1,000 people to participate, and police say they will be ready.

"We've brought in some of our municipal partners from both York and Peel region who are our partners in Project E.R.A.S.E.: Eliminate Racing on our Streets Everywhere," says OPP Sgt. Jason Folz.

The town installed new speed bumps in various municipal parking lots hoping drivers won't risk scraping their prized possessions.

"Many of these cars are so low that they won't be able to successfully get over speed bumps," says Sgt. Folz. "It's more a tactic to keep them out of municipal lots and off town property."

Sgt. Folz says officers will also be closely monitoring the size of the crowds.

"Police will be strictly enforcing the provisions of the reopening of Ontario act," Sgt. Folz says.

Officers from the Huronia West OPP will look for excessive noise, speeding and unsafe driving habits and warned vehicles would be towed if necessary.

"Don't risk the safety of local residents who are not expecting vehicles passing through at excessive speeds," said OPP Inspector Philip Browne.