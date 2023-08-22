Hundreds of army reservists tackle extensive training in Meaford

The 4th Canadian Division Training Center on Grey Rd 112 in Meaford is buzzing with activity as over 700 army reservists from across southwestern Ontario gather for a significant training event.

Known as Arrowhead Guardian 23 (AG23), the exercise marks a milestone as the largest training event organized in recent years at the centre.

The exercise brings together individuals from local communities and surrounding areas, highlighting the reservist’s skills and readiness.

Spearheaded by the 31 Canadian Brigade Group (31CBG) headquartered in London, Ont., AG23 is an immersive training experience with soldiers engaged in various exercise scenarios and drills, including fighting patrols, live-fire attacks, and combat service support operations.

One of the unique aspects of AG23 is its potential to mirror the conditions and challenges that soldiers may encounter during international deployments.

Reservists engage in large-scale events similar to those they might face when deployed overseas while on international stability operations with Canadian allies.

The 10-day training session concludes on Sunday.