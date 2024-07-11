BARRIE
Barrie

    • Patient taken to hospital following Orillia basement fire

    Share

    One person is in hospital after a fire in Orillia Thursday night.

    Fire crews responded to the Laclie Street fire near Sundial Drive at around 7:45 p.m.

    Orillia Deputy Fire Chief Chris Ferry said the fire started in the home's basement.

    He added that paramedics checked two occupants for injuries, and one was taken later to the hospital for further evaluation.

    The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical, and when asked about the damage value, Ferry told CTV News it would be "unlivable" due to fire damage in the basement and smoke damage on the main floor.

    The fire was put out shortly before 9 p.m.  

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez publicly list their house for sale

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have added a tiny bit of fuel to the fire surrounding their marriage. Amid speculation that the pair are struggling in their relationship after marrying about two years ago, the couple has listed their 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom California home for sale.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News