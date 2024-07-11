Patient taken to hospital following Orillia basement fire

One person is in hospital after a fire in Orillia Thursday night.

Fire crews responded to the Laclie Street fire near Sundial Drive at around 7:45 p.m.

Orillia Deputy Fire Chief Chris Ferry said the fire started in the home's basement.

He added that paramedics checked two occupants for injuries, and one was taken later to the hospital for further evaluation.

The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical, and when asked about the damage value, Ferry told CTV News it would be "unlivable" due to fire damage in the basement and smoke damage on the main floor.

The fire was put out shortly before 9 p.m.