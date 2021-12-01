Horseshoe Resort opens to skiers and snowboarders

It's the official start to the season as Horseshoe Resort welcomed skiers and snowboarders back on Wednesday.

"Blue skies, snow looks good. It's going to be the first run, so it's awesome. It's a great feeling," said skier Hugh McCormack.

The resort worked overtime to be the first ski hill in the region to open by taking advantage of some of the colder temperatures at night.

"We're excited and happy to be open. It looks like the temperatures are going to drop again on Thursday, and we will be back at the snowmaking to open more runs," said general manager Jonathan Reid.

For now, five runs and two lifts are ready to go, a fresh sight for those eager to hit the slopes.

"I like to get an early start, get the muscles in shape, get the aches and pains gone," said skier Jim Watson.

COVID-19 MEASURES AT HORSESHOE RESORT

The resort is hoping for a more normal year that what they had last year, filled with lockdowns and tight restrictions.

Outside, proof of vaccination is not required, and masks are not mandatory, but they are encouraged.

Physical distancing measures are in effect in all areas of the resort, and proof of vaccination and masks are mandatory indoors.

At the same time, staffing shortages are creating challenges off the slopes.

"We are really looking at ways of how we have to change as a business to operate and service our guests, whether it's through ticketing, the kiosks, the food and beverage lineups. What product offerings do we have that can get the guests fed and get them through and get skis on their feet?" said Reid.

OTHER SKI HILLS PREPARE TO OPEN

Over at Mount St. Louis Moonstone, final preparations are underway as the hill gets ready to welcome people back at the end of the week.

Proof of vaccination and masks will be mandatory to access both outdoor and indoor areas of the resort.

"We are looking to start the season on Friday and get 120 days in to get to the end of March. That's our goal," said general manager Robert Huter.

Blue Mountain and Snow Valley Resort are also working towards opening day.

While Blue Mountain has yet to set a date, Snow Valley is aiming to get people back on the slopes by Dec. 11.