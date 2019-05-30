

The education assembly line at Georgian College received a big cash injection to the tune of $1.8 million from Honda of Canada Mfg., and the Honda Canada Foundation.

The donation will help to provide students in 30 programs with state-of-the-art equipment.

The five-year agreement includes $900,000 in cash and in-kind for research and innovation quality, $193,500 in student recruitment and scholarship funding, and another $750,000 to purchase leading-edge equipment over the next two years for both the Barrie and Orillia campuses.

Up to 3,000 diploma and degree students will have access to the new equipment each year.