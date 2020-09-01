BARRIE, ONT. -- Police are investigating a homicide after they say a body was found in Georgina.

Officers say the body was spotted floating on Lake Simcoe near Lake Drive North on Saturday.

The victim is an unidentified woman who police say was dressed for cold weather.

The cause of death hasn't been determined, but police are considering the death suspicious.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the York Regional Homicide Unit at 1-866-287-5025 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.