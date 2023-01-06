Hockey tournament in Barrie attracts teams from across the globe

The Glen Bellerby Memorial Tournament in Barrie this weekend is attracting a diverse group of AA hockey teams from around the world.

Two teams from Finland are among the 82 teams participating in the tournament, named after a volunteer with Barrie Minor Hockey who dedicated over 20 years to the organization.

However, due to COVID concerns, the teams cannot billet with families this year, but that hasn't stopped the Finnish teams from being well-received by their Canadian counterparts. A few parents from one of the Barrie teams picked up the Finland player's skates Thursday evening to be sharpened and even covered the tab.

"Although there is a bit of a language barrier in some instances, I guess, in hockey, they've found a way to communicate," noted Barrie Minor Hockey Association general manager Steve Fontaine.

The tournament is an opportunity for the players to showcase their skills on the ice and learn about and experience different cultures.

It's also a boost for the local economy as the teams bring in business for hotels, restaurants, and other local businesses.