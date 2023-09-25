Barrie

    • Highway 400 multi-vehicle fatal collision involving pedestrian under investigation south of Barrie

    A portion of Highway 400 through Innisfil, south of Barrie, is closed Monday morning following a multi-vehicle fatal collision involving a pedestrian, police say.

    Provincial police say the southbound lanes of the highway are blocked at Innisfil Beach Road.

    OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a broken-down vehicle stopped in a live lane of traffic in a construction zone, and the driver got out.

    "There's really no shoulder to speak of in that area. As the driver was exiting the vehicle, my understanding is they were struck by a passing vehicle," Schmidt said in a video posted to social media.

    Police say one southbound lane is open to traffic, and motorists should expect significant delays through the area.

    The investigation is underway.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News