BARRIE
Barrie

    • Highway 400 closed between Innisfil and Barrie for an investigation

    OPP in this undated file image. OPP in this undated file image.
    Share

    A police investigation has closed down Highway 400 at Innisfil Beach Road.

    As of noon there were few available details, however, police have confirmed the highway has been closed in both northbound and southbound directions between Innisfil and Barrie.

    Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device

    Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox

    OPP says southbound vehicles must exit at Mapleview Drive in Barrie and northbound vehicles must exit at Innisfil Beach Rd in Innisfil.

    The closure is expected to last for several hours.

    More details will follow as information becomes available.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING British prime minister announces police unit to deal with violent clashes after stabbings

    British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the 'tiny mindless minority' behind unrest that has plagued several cities after a horrific stabbing at a children’s dance class and vowed to put a stop to it as the 17-year-old suspect was publicly named Thursday in part to counter misinformation blamed as one cause of the fiery clashes.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News