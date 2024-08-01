Highway 400 closed between Innisfil and Barrie for an investigation

A police investigation has closed down Highway 400 at Innisfil Beach Road.

As of noon there were few available details, however, police have confirmed the highway has been closed in both northbound and southbound directions between Innisfil and Barrie.

OPP says southbound vehicles must exit at Mapleview Drive in Barrie and northbound vehicles must exit at Innisfil Beach Rd in Innisfil.

The closure is expected to last for several hours.

More details will follow as information becomes available.