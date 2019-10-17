High winds and waves are wreaking havoc across the region with winds up to 40 to 60km/h expected to push waves in land resulting in some flooding in areas.

Local Conservation Authorities issued a warning about the strong winds causing high waves and flooding along the shorelines of Georgian Bay and Lake Huron on Thursday.

The situation has forced the closure of some roads in Meaford. The town says road erosion due to excessive waves required stretches of Lakeside Avenue, Aiken Street and Bayfield Street to be closed.

Meaford residents are urged to be cautious along waterfront areas.