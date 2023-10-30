Here's what should and shouldn't go in your green bin

Residents in the City of Barrie are encouraged to utilize their organics bin to reduce the amount of waste headed to the landfill, but do you know what can and can't disposed of in the green container?

ACCEPTED ITEMS

All food scraps and leftovers

Meat, bones, rice and dairy products

Vegetables and fruits

Pastas, breads

Cooking oils and grease

Coffee grounds and filters, tea bags

Microwave popcorn bags

Dryer lint, dust

Hair, pet hair

House plants

Soiled newspaper, paper towels

Paper plates, napkins, tissues

Paper egg cartons

Fast food drink trays

Paper cups

Popsicle sticks, toothpicks

Wood wine corks

Wood ashes (cold)

Dried flowers

Pumpkins, garden fruit & vegetable waste

Eggs and eggshells

Muffin paper cups

Organics cards can't exceed 45 pounds for each collection.

Diapers and pet waste are not acceptable for the organics bins, along with these items:

Plastic bags or biodegradable bags

Hygiene products

Kitty litter

Yard waste

Medical waste (bandages, gauze)

Recyclables

Construction and demolition waste

Sod, soil or rocks

Vacuum bag and contents

Ceramics

Drinking straws

Styrofoam

Treated wood

Hazardous waste

Dead animals

Textile

Bins with unacceptable items will not be emptied on collection day.

Residents can pick up green organics bins free at city facilities, including recreational centres and the landfill on Ferndale Drive North.

Residents can exchange damaged bins at the landfill for free.

Once collected, organic waste is taken to a facility where it is turned into compost.