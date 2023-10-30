BARRIE
Barrie

    • Here's what should and shouldn't go in your green bin

    County moves forward with $200K green bin promotio

    Residents in the City of Barrie are encouraged to utilize their organics bin to reduce the amount of waste headed to the landfill, but do you know what can and can't disposed of in the green container?

    ACCEPTED ITEMS

    • All food scraps and leftovers
    • Meat, bones, rice and dairy products
    • Vegetables and fruits
    • Pastas, breads
    • Cooking oils and grease
    • Coffee grounds and filters, tea bags
    • Microwave popcorn bags
    • Dryer lint, dust
    • Hair, pet hair
    • House plants
    • Soiled newspaper, paper towels
    • Paper plates, napkins, tissues
    • Paper egg cartons
    • Fast food drink trays
    • Paper cups
    • Popsicle sticks, toothpicks
    • Wood wine corks
    • Wood ashes (cold)
    • Dried flowers
    • Pumpkins, garden fruit & vegetable waste
    • Eggs and eggshells
    • Muffin paper cups

    Organics cards can't exceed 45 pounds for each collection.

    Diapers and pet waste are not acceptable for the organics bins, along with these items:

    • Plastic bags or biodegradable bags
    • Hygiene products
    • Kitty litter
    • Yard waste
    • Medical waste (bandages, gauze)
    • Recyclables
    • Construction and demolition waste
    • Sod, soil or rocks
    • Vacuum bag and contents
    • Ceramics
    • Drinking straws
    • Styrofoam
    • Treated wood
    • Hazardous waste
    • Dead animals
    • Textile

    Bins with unacceptable items will not be emptied on collection day.

    Residents can pick up green organics bins free at city facilities, including recreational centres and the landfill on Ferndale Drive North.

    Residents can exchange damaged bins at the landfill for free.

    Once collected, organic waste is taken to a facility where it is turned into compost.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING NEWS UPDATES

    BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel deepens military assault in the northern Gaza Strip

    Israel expanded its military assault deeper into the northern Gaza Strip as the UN and medical staff expressed fears over airstrikes hitting closer to hospitals, where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.

    Growing number of Canadians believe immigration levels too high: survey

    According to the latest Focus Canada public research survey conducted by the Environics Institute, a growing proportion of Canadians is sharing the belief that the current rate of immigration to Canada is too high, citing concerns about how newcomers might impact the availability of affordable housing.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News