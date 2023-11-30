BARRIE
Barrie

    • Here's what Barrie residents need to know about parking this winter

    A car is surrounded by snow on a street in Barrie, Ont. (Source: City of Barrie) A car is surrounded by snow on a street in Barrie, Ont. (Source: City of Barrie)

    Starting Friday, overnight on-street parking is not allowed during certain hours to allow maintenance crews to clear city roads in Barrie.

    The winter parking regulations also ensure emergency vehicles can get to where they need to go without barriers.

    Vehicles can't be left parked on the street between December 1 and March 31 from 12:01 a.m. to 7 a.m. and from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. within the Downtown Business Improvement Area.

    Additionally, overnight street parking is not permitted during the same months in any hybrid parking lots or waterfront parking areas, which includes lots and on-street, from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. However, these restrictions do not include downtown off-street parking options, including the Collier Street Parkade.

    The regulations remain in place regardless of snowfall "because it's never certain when winter weather will hit. Sometimes snow squalls happen overnight, or we see freezing rain in the forecast; when that happens, the crews have to get out before the storm to prepare the roads," the City states on its website.

    The City also reminds residents that parking on lawns is not permitted year-round. "Parking is only permitted on your driveway as per the Zoning Bylaw," it noted.

    Outside of the time frame, overnight on-street parking is prohibited when the City declares a Winter Maintenance Event, again so plows can safely clear the roads.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News