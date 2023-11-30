Here's what Barrie residents need to know about parking this winter

Starting Friday, overnight on-street parking is not allowed during certain hours to allow maintenance crews to clear city roads in Barrie.

The winter parking regulations also ensure emergency vehicles can get to where they need to go without barriers.

Vehicles can't be left parked on the street between December 1 and March 31 from 12:01 a.m. to 7 a.m. and from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. within the Downtown Business Improvement Area.

Additionally, overnight street parking is not permitted during the same months in any hybrid parking lots or waterfront parking areas, which includes lots and on-street, from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. However, these restrictions do not include downtown off-street parking options, including the Collier Street Parkade.

The regulations remain in place regardless of snowfall "because it's never certain when winter weather will hit. Sometimes snow squalls happen overnight, or we see freezing rain in the forecast; when that happens, the crews have to get out before the storm to prepare the roads," the City states on its website.

The City also reminds residents that parking on lawns is not permitted year-round. "Parking is only permitted on your driveway as per the Zoning Bylaw," it noted.

Outside of the time frame, overnight on-street parking is prohibited when the City declares a Winter Maintenance Event, again so plows can safely clear the roads.