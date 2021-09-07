BARRIE, ONT. -- Schools are back in session, and many are lining up for their COVID-19 vaccine across the region.

Starting Sept. 22, the province will require residents to show proof of their vaccine status to access certain indoor businesses.

A complete list of what will and won't be accessible without a vaccine certificate is available here.

The RVH Sperling Drive immunization clinic reported a significant increase in numbers wanting their first doses following the vaccine certificate announcement.

According to the health unit, as of Friday, 72 per cent of eligible residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

"The rate of COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals in Simcoe Muskoka is 13 times higher than it is for fully vaccinated individuals," the health unit reports.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has several pop-up clinics available with no appointment necessary.

WHERE TO FIND A WALK-IN VACCINE CLINIC

Tues., Sept. 7

The Gilbert Centre

80 Bradford St., Unit # 562 at the InclusHIV Care Clinic, Barrie

3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m



Wasaga Beach RecPlex (indoors)

1724 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach

3:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.



Wed., Sept. 8

Good Life Barrie

42 Commerce Park Dr., Barrie

3:30 p.m - 7:30 p.m.



Gravenhurst Farmers' Market

861 Bay St., Special Events Field Muskoka Wharf, Gravenhurst

9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.



Lakehead University, Orillia Campus

500 University Road, Orillia

2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



Good Life Alliston

117 Young St., Alliston

3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.



Thurs., Sept.9

Barrie North Collegiate Institute

110 Grove St. East, Barrie

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



St. Dominics Catholic Secondary School

955 Cedar Lane, Bracebridge

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



Georgian Bay District Secondary School

925 Hugel Ave., Midland

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



New Life Church

28 Tracey Lane, Collingwood

1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.



Fri., Sept. 10

East Bayfield - Barrie Women's Hockey Association

80 Livingston St., Barrie

3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



Patrick Fogarty High School

15 Commerce Rd., Orillia

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



Banting High School

203 Victoria St. East, Alliston

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Sept.11

Open Air - Dunlop St., Barrie

10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Residents need to bring a health card to the clinic and be prepared to wait 15 minutes after getting their dose.