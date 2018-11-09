

A company in Midland has partnered with the University of Toronto to develop new technology with the goal of stimulating and triggering memories.

Those living with dementia at the Villa Care Centre in Midland use an interactive machine named ‘Abby’ to access memories that seemed to be lost.

Residents interact with switches and buttons to activate music or pictures that triggers those memories.

While ‘Abby’ won’t cure dementia, it is a tool that will help to hinder the progression of the disease and create a better quality of life.