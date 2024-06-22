Heavy rain, thunderstorms expected for Simcoe Muskoka

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are on the way through the region.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Simcoe County, including a thunderstorm watch and a rainfall warning in Muskoka.

According to the weather agency, Muskoka could see 50 to 80 mm of rainfall starting on Saturday and continuing into Sunday, while 30 to 50 mm is possible for Simcoe County.

The agency also said the potential exists for multiple thunderstorms this afternoon into Sunday and that a rainfall warning could be issued in certain parts of the county that have the potential to see more than 50 mm of rain.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Environment Canada warns residents to watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.