INNISFIL, ONT. -- COVID-19 isn't the only thing to be aware of when heading out to the beach this summer, as high levels of E. coli in the water can also threaten the health of beach-goers.

The Safe Water Program, run by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, was busy checking water bacterial levels today at Innisfil Beach Park.

Health unit program manager Christina Wieder said weather conditions increase the chances of the bacteria.

"So if you have conditions like high waves, if you've had rainfall and heavy rainfall within 24 to 48 hours," said Wieder.

Wieder said a quick and easy way to know is if you're looking in the water, and you can see your feet, you will have lower levels of E. coli in the water.

If a beach tests positive, an advisory is issued.

Health officials said that E. coli changes could be minimized by picking up garbage, using designated bathrooms, and not feeding seagulls or geese. It's also vital to social distance during this pandemic.

"Of course, COVID is transmitted through droplet format, so the beach water itself has a very low likelihood of passing COVID from the water. It's the activities at the beach that you have to be most concerned about," said Wieder.