Health unit recommends swim advisory for Centennial Beach
Published Wednesday, August 5, 2020 3:31PM EDT
Centennial Beach is completely empty on a chilly afternoon in Barrie on Tues., Aug. 27, 2019 (CTV News/Krista Sharpe)
BARRIE -- The local health unit is recommending a swim advisory for Centennial Beach in Barrie.
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says it's basing the decision on water sample results from August 4.
According to the City of Barrie, staff will be posting signs and will be resampling the beach.
The city will provide an update based on the decision from the health unit.