BARRIE -- As the region re-entered lockdown on Monday, the local health unit reported nearly 100 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, including six more confirmed cases of the UK variant B.1.1.7 and two recently declared long-term care home outbreaks.

According to the health unit, 99 new cases were reported in Simcoe Muskoka, raising the total to 6,493.

Barrie saw the most significant increase with 40 new cases, followed by Penetanguishene with 18, New Tecumseth with nine, and Innisfil with eight. Several other communities reported five or less.

Nineteen people remain in hospital, while 97 people have recovered since Friday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,743.

As of Monday afternoon, 190 people have tested positive for the UK variant, with 309 tests having screened positive for a variant of concern, and are still waiting for further testing to confirm.

Public health lists nearly a dozen institutional outbreaks in the region, including Mill Creek Care Centre and Woods ParkCare Centre, both declared on Sunday after a number of staff tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, Ontario health officials added 1,023 infections on Monday, bringing the province's total number to 301,839, including 284,283 total recoveries and 6,986 deaths.