CHATHAM-KENT, ONT. -- Police in Chatham-Kent say an online meeting for a local charity was hacked on Thursday night with child pornography broadcast to the video call.

Police say over 200 people were discussing the upcoming Miracle Day Food Drive on Zoom when the disturbing video was shown.

The case has been taken over by the Chatham-Kent police service's criminal investigations branch and internet child exploitation unit.

They are working with federal and provincial law enforcement agencies to identify the people in the video along with those responsible for sharing the content.

The Chatham-Kent police service has posted resources online to help people secure their video calls.

A spokeswoman for the force is encouraging people to take precautions to help avoid incidents like this.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2020.