Gymnasts showcase skills at Gymnastic Ontario's provincial qualifier in Alliston

Athletes from across the province showcased their trampoline skills at Alliston's New Tecumseth Recreation Centre, the site of Gymnastics Ontario's provincial qualifying event this weekend.

Over the weekend, the 450-plus participants of all age groups competed in five events: trampoline, synchronized trampoline, mixed synchronized trampoline, tumbling, and double-mini.

"It's events like these that really give athletes the confidence to continue in the sport and to progress throughout their gymnastics careers," said Simca Shiffman-Morris, the event's director. "And also the knowledge to know what it's like to be at a competition."

Shiffman-Morris explained that provincial events also allow gymnasts to prepare for the potential of competing at the international level. "Some of the athletes you see here today could eventually one day be on the Olympic Stage," she added.

Many of the participants from this weekend's qualifier will compete in the Gymnastics Ontario provincial championships in Oshawa in three weeks.