Guilty plea in 2019 stabbing death of Barrie man

On Monday, court learned Ryan Babineau died after being stabbed 65 times inside his downtown Barrie apartment two-and-a-half years ago.

Tyler Wren pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to the stabbing death of the Barrie man, whom he called his friend.

Wren, along with Cory Greavette and Abad Abdi Shire, were initially charged with first-degree murder after Babineau, 30, died of his injuries following the violent attack near the Five-Points on Nov. 16, 2019.

CTV captured Wren's arrest on video weeks after the stabbing as he attempted to avoid a police R.I.D.E. spot check in Innisfil.

While Wren says he did not take part in the stabbing, he admitted to being there and driving the other two men away from the scene to a Huntsville hotel.

Today, his lawyer, Mary Cremer, read his apology to the court, stating in part, "No words could ever explain how truly sorry I am."

She continued, "Ryan's daughter shouldn't be growing up without a father in her life. I can say I'm sorry a million times, and it won't bring him back.

All I hope for is one day, his family can forgive me. For the last two and a half years, I have been living with the brutal memories of that day.

Ryan was my friend, and I hate that I didn't help."

With the plea deal, Justice Michelle Fuerst found the now 28-year-old man guilty of accessory after the fact to murder.

Wren's sentencing is scheduled for early next month. The Crown and defence are asking he serve five years behind bars, with additional credit for pre-sentence custody. He has been in jail since his arrest in Nov. 2019.

If Justice Fuerst accepts the joint submission for sentencing, Wren will have one year left to serve.

The cases against Greavette and Abdi Shire remain before the courts and have not been tested. Wren's agreed statement has not been entered as evidence.