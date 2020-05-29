OWEN SOUND, ONT. -- Grey County council wants to try to repair some damaged relationships with its seasonal residents.

Councillors are worried about a permanent rift between those who live in the region year-round and those who own cottages.

Since the pandemic broke in March, signs have popped up across the region, telling cottagers to go home for fear of the virus spreading, while cottagers have been voicing their rights as taxpayers to live where they choose.

Many communities have changed their tune over the past few weeks saying as long as seasonal residents abide by health restrictions, there won't be a problem.

Grey County council wants to compose a letter asking everyone to work together to keep the case numbers low across the region.

A similar letter has already been written in Muskoka, where the same issues have popped up.

However, health officials say the Grey-Bruce region is still virtually off-limits to day-trippers with attractions like the Grotto and Sauble Beach closed until further notice.