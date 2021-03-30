BARRIE -- Since mid-February, the region of Grey Bruce has been a Green Zone, but its medical officer of health says that could change before the long weekend.

"With the data we have from the last few days, it would warrant going to the yellow colour, and usually these decisions are made in consultation with the chief medical officer of health," says Grey Bruce Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra.

While variants of concern have been the focus around much of the province, Dr. Arra says its close contact indoors is to blame for the recent doubling in covid numbers.

"Specifically in two sectors, the bar sector later at night, the recreational classes whether its gymnastics or dance; some of these sectors that that person has 25 close contacts and that's very concerning."

But according to Dr. Arra, there is light at the end of the tunnel as the seasons' change, and vaccine continues to roll out to the most vulnerable.

The Bayshore Centre in Owen Sound was one of nine immunization clinics open around the region on Tuesday.

"There are a lot of people sitting there waiting until we have enough vaccine to get everybody done," says Owen Sound resident Bob Carson.

There are currently 58 active cases, including 12 variants of concern. The health unit is currently consulting with the province's chief medical officer on whether Grey Bruce will move into yellow later this week.