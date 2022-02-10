Grey Bruce increases number of visitors allowed at hospitals
Two visitors per patient will be allowed at hospitals in Grey Bruce as of Thursday.
As of Feb. 10, Grey Bruce Health Services (GBHS) will permit two visitors per inpatient.
Outpatients attending most types of appointments must still come alone due to space limitations unless support is required.
Proof of vaccination will still be required.
The hospital will still require visitors to wear a mask and show proof of government-issued photo identification.
More information can be found here.
