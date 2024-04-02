BARRIE
    • Grey Bruce Easter traffic campaign nets 146 tickets

    An Easter long weekend traffic safety campaign in Grey Bruce counties targeted the 'big four' factors related to death and injuries on Ontario's highways, trails, and waterways.

    During this four-day traffic initiative, officers charged 146 drivers with traffic offences.

    Charges include:

    • 25 seatbelt tickets
    • Two stunt drive charges
    • 144km/hr in an 80km/hr zone on the Grey Bruce Line in Georgian Bluffs.
    • 114km/hr in a 60km/hr zone on Grey Road 3 in Georgian Bluffs.
    • Two driving while using a handheld communication device (using a cell phone while driving)
    • Four disobey stop signs - fail to stop

