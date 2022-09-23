Great Northern Exhibition (GNE) returns to Clearview Fairgrounds

Barns on the farm is this year's theme for the Great Northern Exhibition (GNE).

Celebrating its 165 anniversary – after a two-year pandemic-related hiatus – the Collingwood Agricultural Society is ready to welcome the public back to the Clearview fairground on Sept. 23 to 25.

In addition to revelling in all things agriculture, the fair offers midway rides, talent shows, food vendors, talent, dairy and livestock shows, live music, truck pulls, a petting zoo, home crafts and a demolition derby.

The Great Northern Exhibition started in 1855 in Duntroon, later moved to Collingwood, eventually finding a home on Fairgrounds Road in Clearview Township.

For a schedule of events, visit the GNE online.