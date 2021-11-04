Gravenhurst students create ceramic poppies to support local legions

BARRIE, ONT. -

For the third year in a row, students at Gravenhurst High School have been hard at work making ceramic poppies leading up to Remembrance Day.

The project has raised thousands of dollars for four local legions while simultaneously offering education on the history of Remembrance Day.

Students in art class create each poppy while being educated on the significance of the poppy and the events of the First and Second World Wars.

More than $5,000 has been raised over the past two years, with every dollar supporting Bracebridge, Huntsville, Gravenhurst and Bala legions.

So far, 1,000 poppies have been sold, and 400 more are being prepared.

The poppies are available for $5 and can be purchased at the Bracebridge, Huntsville, Gravenhurst and Bala legions.

The Annex and Lilibird in Bracebridge; Canvas Brewing Company, Family Place Restaurant and Pub on the Docks in Huntsville and Arts at the Albion in Gravenhurst are also selling the ceramic poppies.