    • Gravenhurst firefighters rely on neighbouring municipalities to battle multiple fires

    Fire crews on scene of a grass fire on West Lionhead Rd. on Tues. April 9, 2024 (X: @GravenhurstFIRE).
    Fire crews in Gravenhurst were busy Tuesday evening, responding to multiple incidents in just a few hours.

    Firefighters were called to a fire on West Lionhead Road, posting it to social media shortly before 5 p.m. The blaze is believed to have started in a vehicle before spreading through a forested area to a nearby building.

    It is unclear what type of structure caught fire. However, crews have confirmed no injuries were reported.

    Damage altogether is estimated at approximately $750,000.

    Relying on support from neighbouring services including in Muskoka Lakes, Bracebridge, Huntsville, Georgian Bay Township and Severn Township, Gravenhurst firefighters responded to two more incidents Tuesday evening.

    A grass fire in the area of Barkway Road took several hours to extinguish, with assistance from firefighters in Muskoka Lakes.

    Shortly afterwards firefighters responded to a grass fire on Doe Lake Road. Crews from Bracebridge and Severn Township assisted with this, according to a post on social media.

    Fire crews say the blaze on Doe Lake Road is believed to have started from lightning.

    No injuries were reported to bystanders or firefighters during any of the incidents.

