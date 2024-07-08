Grants awarded in memory of slain South Simcoe police officer

Nearly two years after the tragic deaths of South Simcoe police officers Devon Northrup and Morgan Russell, the Innisfil Community Foundation announced the first two grant recipients of the memorial fund established in Northrup's name.

"He enjoyed spending time with family and friends," said Heather Northrup, Devon's mother. "We miss him terribly every day."

On Monday, Georgian College and Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), the hospital that treated the constable, were announced as the recipients.

RVH and Georgian College each received $12,000 in funding.

"It's just overwhelming," added Heather Northrup. "We're very grateful to all the donors who made this possible."

The hospital plans to use the money to add TD Pilot Mounts to hospital beds. The devices feature eye-tracking technology, making it easier for patients to communicate with hospital staff and loved ones.

"A game-changer piece of equipment in terms of innovation of our ICU," said Katelyn Dewar, a donor manager at RVH. "Our patients who have communication challenges through disease, illness or injury can now have a voice where they previously didn't in health care."

TD Pilot Mount device that will become available at RVH thanks to Devon Northrup Memorial Fund. (Source: tobiidynavox.com)

Georgian College will put its funding toward providing scholarships for its Police Foundation and Honours Bachelor of Counselling Psychology programs.

"Both these programs are uniquely situated to continue the legacy of Constable Northrup, his commitment to service, and value to community," said Mary Louise Noce, the dean of human services and community safety at the Orillia campus.

The Innisfil Community Foundation will continue collaborating with Northrup's family for further funding opportunities in the future.