Global outsourcing firm bringing 900 new jobs to Barrie

NEWS -

Barrie’s Collier Centre is getting new tenants as Bill Gosling Outsourcing moves to the downtown, bringing with it 900 new jobs for the city.

“This is a leading edge firm they are also one that are relocating and choosing Barrie for their employees and obviously that building everyone in town has wanted to see it filled for some time,” said Barrie mayor Jeff Lehman.

The company is currently based in Newmarket and is a customer service and accounts receivable support company, bringing its head office including 240 employees and its largest production site to the city.

“Their CEO, executive team, their back office is coming to Barrie as well as one of their production facilities which is inbound calls,” said Lehman. “We’ve been working on this since before COVID, working with their CEO and really it was delayed by COVID but we’re really excited to see a major employer in downtown Barrie.”

Lehman said the company will move in over the next couple of years and will take up two full floors of the Collier Centre.