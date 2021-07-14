BARRIE, ONT. -- A 13-year-old girl from Toronto has died, and a woman is missing after a two-vessel boat crash on Lake Rosseau in Muskoka Lakes Township Wednesday night.

Ontario provincial police say divers are searching the lake for the missing 51-year-old woman from Oakville Thursday. They say six people were involved in the deadly collision that happened around 7:40 p.m. near Windermere Marina.

Police say four people were rescued from the water after the crash and rushed to the hospital.

They say one female was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with critical injuries. Three others were taken to a local hospital and have since been released.

At this time, police are unsure what led to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Bracebridge OPP or Crime Stoppers.

With files from Kraig Krause