Get to know the candidates running in Barrie-Innisfil
Across the Barrie-Innisfil riding, candidates are pounding the pavement, hoping to win that coveted seat at Queen's Park.
"People are looking for a representative that is going to be there for them, and I will take that position in our riding," said NDP candidate Pekka Reinio.
As an educator, Reinio said he's a vocal champion for the people, listing affordability, long-term care, mental health, and education as his top priorities.
"We need to make sure that young people can afford to buy a home and to rent, and we also need to be looking out for our seniors and make sure that home care and non-profit long-term care is available to them," Reinio said.
Conservative candidate Andrea Khanjin defeated Reinio in the 2018 election, and this time around, she aims to keep the riding blue.
"All along, we've been focused on affordability. We haven't changed. We've stayed true to that theme because we understand that's the number one issue for people," said Khanjin.
Meanwhile, signs for Liberal candidate John Olthuis decorate several lawns across the riding this week.
"We got the signs on Monday. We were scrambling all weekend to try and get the signs out," said Olthuis.
With 30 years of experience in communications and crisis management, he's touting the message of environmental responsibility and affordability.
"Helping people is the key. We want to help people, listen to the people and actually be out there responding to people."
Knocking on doors, Green Party candidate Bonnie North sells her passion for people and the environment in her third run for a seat in the legislature.
North highlights the party's platform, which includes mental health under OHIP and providing more support to those who need it.
"We want to make sure there is a universal basic income program, and we also want to raise double the rates of ODSP and Ontario Works," she said.
Other candidates running are Grace Dean with the Ontario Party, Independent Benjamin Hughes, Ashlyn Steele with New Blue and Jake Tucker from Ontario's People's Front.
