Georgian Manor receives $1.03M investment from province for new specialized unit

The Ontario government announced its investing $1.03 million at Georgian Manor in Penetanguishene.

The money is for a 16-bed specialized unit for those with dementia and other complex needs at the Simcoe County-run long-term care home.

"Our government is expanding the number of specialized beds at long-term care homes so residents who have unique care needs for conditions like dementia can get the care they deserve while avoiding unnecessary hospitalization," said Minister of Long-Term Care Paul Calandra.

The provincial government's announcement Friday is part of a $5.91 million investment to create four new Behavioural Specialized Units, including in Ajax, Scarborough and Toronto, with increased staffing and care planning.

With files from CTV's Tracy McReynolds