BARRIE -- Georgian College has suspended all in-person classes.

A message from Georgian College President and CEO MaryLynn West-Moynes posted on Friday states that the college's campuses will remain open, including libraries, student and food services, and athletic centres.

"The decision to suspend classes was not taken lightly, but the health and well-being of our Georgian community is our priority."

Existing online courses will continue as usual, including all co-ops and placements.

West-Moynes adds, "Beginning Monday, March 23, all programs will be delivered through remote means. Students are required to check Blackboard next week regarding their specific program delivery, as well as how we'll address hands-on learning."

The college will remain open.