BARRIE, ONT. -- Georgian College is involved in a new project being launched as part of the province's Virtual Learning Strategy.

The Barrie-based post-secondary institution will be working in collaboration with Durham College, Humber College and Sault College. The schools are creating a short four-course micro-credential to provide entrepreneurs, and their staff increased education on properly managing sales activities and developing virtual relationships, amongst others.

It is one of nearly 400 innovative projects the provincial government is supporting, which are targeted at creating or enhancing digital content.

"Our Virtual Learning Strategy is aimed at creating a platform that will allow all post-secondary institutions to compete in the new and necessary environment of learning from home," Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities, said in a statement. "These projects will help ensure institutions and their faculty have the tools they need to create great curriculum online and that students can access education where and when they need it."

Altogether the province is investing more than $70 million in its Virtual Learning Strategy, originally launched in December.