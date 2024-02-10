Georgian College hosts skilled trades and technology event for young women

Georgian College and Skills Ontario held a free Skilled Trades and Technology Information Event for young women and youth who identify as female Saturday.

The goal of the event was to inspire young women to consider career paths in skilled trades and technologies and was geared towards Grades 7 to 9 students.

Attendees had the opportunity to network and try hands-on and interactive activities, such as 3D printing, MIG welding, soldering, hair foiling and hair tinseling.

More than 100 attendees participated and listened to various keynote speakers.

The event was held one day before the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.