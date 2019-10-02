Classes are cancelled for some Georgian College students in Barrie so that Building A can undergo a major cleanup.

Police say a 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with mischief over $5,000 after being caught inside the building early Wednesday morning.

The head of security at the college tells CTV News the suspect allegedly entered the facility before 6 a.m. and pulled the fire alarm. He then sprayed fire extinguishers all over the first and second floors.

Georgian College cancelled classes located in Building A for the day to give it a proper cleanup.

According to the Poison Control Centre, the dry chemical used in fire extinguishers can cause mild irritation to the nose, throat and lungs. Sometimes, it may require medical attention.

Wednesday afternoon, Elaine Murray, a spokesperson for Georgian College confirmed that the 19-year-old man from Christian Island is not a student.

She says it is expected that classes will resume in the ‘A’ Building Thursday morning.