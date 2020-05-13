BARRIE -- Georgian College has developed a new one-million-dollar bursary to help ease the financial burden on students impacted by COVID-19.

The COVID Hardship Bursary will be equally split among eligible students.

To qualify, students must be enrolled in a regular, full-time post-secondary program for the summer semester and have an urgent financial need.

"We fully recognize the financial pressure our students may have experienced as a direct result of COVID-19, and we are committed to supporting them in completing their semester successfully," said Dr. MaryLynn West-Moynes, President and CEO, Georgian College.

The short-term funding will assist students with housing costs, utilities or technology needed to complete their program.

Eligible students who were affected by the pandemic over the winter months also received emergency funds.

"International students collectively received more than $80,000 through the COVID Hardship Bursary, while close to $2 million was disbursed to domestic students during the academic year through a variety of bursary and other funding programs," reads a statement from Georgian College.

Students wishing to apply for the COVID Hardship Bursary must fill out an application form found under the 'money tab' on Georgian's student portal.

Applications will be accepted until June 3 at 4:30 p.m.