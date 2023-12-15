BARRIE
Barrie

    • Georgian College culinary students lend a helping hand this holiday season

    Georgian College culinary students prepare Christmas meals for the Busby Centre and Elizabeth Fry Society. Dec. 15, 2023 (CTV News/Rob Cooper) Georgian College culinary students prepare Christmas meals for the Busby Centre and Elizabeth Fry Society. Dec. 15, 2023 (CTV News/Rob Cooper)

    This week, Georgian College culinary students have been busy putting together Christmas meals for the Busby Centre and Elizabeth Fry Society in Barrie.

    Friday morning, the team of students put approximately 300 turkey dinners together and sent them off in time for the holidays.

    The program holds this festive event every year.

    Not only can the students help those in need, but they can also gain valuable experience in food preparation and packing.

    "We spent the week kind of preparing for this in bringing everything together for about 300 meals, so it's a very large production, and they are getting a valuable experience doing this for a large quantity of," says Georgian College Culinary Program Coordinator Phillip Leach.

    The meals will be dropped off at the Busby Centre and Elizabeth Fry Society.

    The College says it will return to do it all again next year.  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    TREND LINE

    TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections

    Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News