Georgian College culinary students lend a helping hand this holiday season

This week, Georgian College culinary students have been busy putting together Christmas meals for the Busby Centre and Elizabeth Fry Society in Barrie.

Friday morning, the team of students put approximately 300 turkey dinners together and sent them off in time for the holidays.

The program holds this festive event every year.

Not only can the students help those in need, but they can also gain valuable experience in food preparation and packing.

"We spent the week kind of preparing for this in bringing everything together for about 300 meals, so it's a very large production, and they are getting a valuable experience doing this for a large quantity of," says Georgian College Culinary Program Coordinator Phillip Leach.

The meals will be dropped off at the Busby Centre and Elizabeth Fry Society.

The College says it will return to do it all again next year.