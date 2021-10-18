Georgian Bay General in Midland takes firm stance on mandatory vaccination policy

Barrie, Ont. -

Time is running out for some hospital staff across Simcoe County.

As of Oct. 31, new vaccine protocols will take effect at most health care centres in the region, and it could have many reaching for the wanted ads, including some at Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) in Midland.

"GBGH has taken a firm stance on the mandatory vaccination policy as well," says GBHB President and CEO Gail Hunt. "This is for the protection of our patients and other staff members. "

According to GBGH, all of its credentialed staff, including physicians, midwives, dentists, and nurse practitioners, have been fully vaccinated, while 97 per cent of its clinical and non-clinical staff have also received both doses.

"The hospital houses the most vulnerable patients. It's really important for us to provide an environment that keeps them safe and keeps their staff safe," Hunt adds.

As of Friday, 15 of the hospital's 700 active staff were put on unpaid leave after failing to get vaccinated.

Seven of those laid off are in clinical roles, including nursing, personal support workers, and other patient-facing roles. The remaining eight are support staff.

The hospital says it's working with the remaining three per cent, which has until the end of the month to get at least one shot or face termination.

"If you got a shot next week, you would just be operating under directive number six to get your mandatory swab at least once a week until such time as you finish the 14 days post your second dose., "says Hunt.

Earlier this month, the hospital let go of four staff in clinical roles and seven support service roles under the province's directive six after they refused to provide testing for COVID-19.

The hiring process is already underway to fill those eleven positions.