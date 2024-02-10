BARRIE
Barrie

    • Georgian Bay General Hospital receives new patient lift

    GBGH receives new patient lift. (Supplied/Georgian Bay General Hospital) GBGH receives new patient lift. (Supplied/Georgian Bay General Hospital)
    Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) has a new patient lift.

    The addition was made possible thanks to a $30,000 funding investment that GBGH received from the Sunset Bay Community Association.

    The investment also funded other high-priority equipment needs at GBGH, such as a blanket warmer and bladder scanner.

    "Our association raised the funds to help others," stated Linda Vermeersch from the Sunset Bay Association. The $30,000 was raised through fundraising activities, such as dances and silent auctions.

    "We wanted to invest these funds with a charity that would benefit the most people, and we know that everyone relies on health care from the GBGH."

    The GBGH said in a release that donations are critical to its success as a hospital. The new patient lift will allow stroke and pelvic injury patients to start rehabilitation up to 4 weeks earlier.

    "We are so thankful for this incredibly generous gift from the Sunset Bay Association," Victoria Evans from GBGH stated.

    She added that the new equipment will be crucial in helping patients heal and recover. 

