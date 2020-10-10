BARRIE, ONT. -- For the first time since mid-March, the whirs, plunks, and melodies from slot machines are sounding inside Gateway Casinos Innisfil.

The facility reopened Saturday after a shutdown a six-month COVID-19 shutdown.

Players have to make an online reservation to get in, and capacity tops out at 50 people. Tables games and other attractions are on hold. Officials at Gateway say they have added plexiglass dividers and sanitation stations.

Casino Rama Resort remains closed as Gateway officials petition the government to loosen restrictions.

Gambling facilities in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa were ordered closed early Saturday. The 28-day shutdown is part of new COVID-19 hotspots measures aimed at reducing the spread of the virus.