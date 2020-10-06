BARRIE -- Gateway Casinos Innisfil is preparing to reopen its doors this weekend. The company says the Innisfil location will be open on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The facility will be restricted to a maximum of 50 people and will only allow access to slot machines. There won’t be access to table games.

Gateway will use a reservation and virtual queue system to allow people to book their visit online and to safely check-in when they arrive.

Casino Rama Resort remains closed.