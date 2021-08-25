BARRIE, ONT. -- Police charged a teen and an adult after reports of two males carrying guns and wearing masks and body armour in Innisfil.

"The caller reported hearing multiple gunshots and a loud scream," South Simcoe Police reported in a release Wednesday.

Officers responded to the area of Shore Acres Drive and 20th Sideroad late Tuesday afternoon to find two suspects who were taken into custody without incident.

Police say the 17-year-old Innisfil boy and 24-year-old Mississauga man were playing paintball in a field before officers arrived.

They say they found multiple paintball guns, a plastic hunting knife, body armour and other paintball accessories at the scene.

Police charged the two accused with engaging in prohibited activity on premises under the trespass to property act.

Both were released at the scene.

South Simcoe Police advise keeping activities such as these in a paintball facility.

"Seeing weapons in public is a scary experience for citizens who don't know the weapons are fake. When police receive a call regarding weapons in public, we have to treat the incident as if it's a real gun until we confirm otherwise," they stated.