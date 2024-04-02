BARRIE
Barrie

    • G2 driver clocked speeding nearly 3X the speed limit: OPP

    South Simcoe police cruiser in Innisfil, Ont. (CTV Barrie) South Simcoe police cruiser in Innisfil, Ont. (CTV Barrie)
    Over the Easter long weekend, the South Simcoe Police Service (SSPS) conducted intensive traffic enforcement operations, resulting in 185 individual traffic-related stops.

    One standout traffic incident involved an 18-year-old in Bradford charged with driving nearly three times the speed limit.

    According to South Simcoe police, the G2 driver was heading along the 9th Line in Bradford West Gwillimbury when he was clocked driving 174 kilometres an hour in a posted 60 km/h zone.

    After the driver was pulled over, authorities impounded the vehicle and the young man's licence was suspended for multiple Highway Traffic Act violations during the traffic stop.

    Police reported 113 charges related to speeding among the 185 traffic stops conducted over the weekend.

