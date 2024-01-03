Freezing drizzle advisory during morning traffic commute

A freezing drizzle advisory warning of treacherous driving and walking conditions has ended.

Earlier today, the national weather agency was advising of a system of freezing drizzle working its way across our region until mid-day.

Areas that were impacted included Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Orillia, Midland, Dufferin, Innisfil, Grey, Bruce, Owen Sound, Blue Mountains, Orangeville, Grand Valley, Shelburne and Mansfield.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may be icy and slippery.

Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice.

Environment Canada urged drivers to slow down driving in slippery conditions.