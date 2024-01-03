BARRIE
Barrie

    • Freezing drizzle advisory during morning traffic commute

    Freezing rain from an ice storm is pictured. (File image) Freezing rain from an ice storm is pictured. (File image)

    A freezing drizzle advisory warning of treacherous driving and walking conditions has ended.

    Earlier today, the national weather agency was advising of a system of freezing drizzle working its way across our region until mid-day.

    Areas that were impacted included Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Orillia, Midland, Dufferin, Innisfil, Grey, Bruce, Owen Sound, Blue Mountains, Orangeville, Grand Valley, Shelburne and Mansfield.

    Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may be icy and slippery.

    Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice.

    Environment Canada urged drivers to slow down driving in slippery conditions.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What Canadians surveyed think about the timing of the next federal election

    Nearly one in two Canadians would prefer the next federal election take place before 2025, according to a recent survey conducted by Nanos Research. When it comes to their preference for the timing of the next national vote, 46 per cent of survey respondents indicated they either wanted the next election to happen as soon as possible, or in 2024.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News