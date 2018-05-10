

CTV Barrie





Four people have been taken to hospital after a serious crash on Highway 26.

The two-vehicle crash happened on the highway, just east of Stayner on Thursday afternoon.

County of Simcoe Paramedic Services confirms four people have been taken to hospital. Two of those people have serious injuries, while the others have minor injuries.

Highway 26 is expected to be closed between Culham Road and Rainbow Valley Road for several hours.