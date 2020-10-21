BARRIE, ONT. -- Four more individuals at an elementary school in York Region have tested positive for COVID-19 since the school was closed temporarily because of an outbreak.

Holy Name Catholic Elementary School in King City moved to online learning after the closure last week.

The York Catholic District School Board first reported five cases at Holy Name. The school reports there are now nine individuals infected.

A Woodbridge elementary school, Our Lady of Fatima, was also temporarily closed when eight people tested positive.

The health unit's investigation into both cases confirmed COVID-19 transference between students.

For a complete list of schools across the region with confirmed COVID-19 cases, click here.

The province pushed York Region back to a modified Stage 2 after the number of COVID-19 cases began to surge during the second wave.

The school board said the schools would be closed until Oct. 26.