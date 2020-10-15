BARRIE, ONT. -- Two schools in the York Catholic District School Board are temporarily closed because of COVID-19 concerns.

Students at Holy Name Catholic Elementary School in King City and Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Elementary School in Woodbridge have moved to online learning after health officials confirmed COVID-19 transference between students.

There are five confirmed cases and one possible case at Holy Name, and eight cases at Our Lady of Fatima.

The school board says the schools will be closed until Oct. 26.

With files from The Canadian Press