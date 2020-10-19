BARRIE, ONT. -- The owners of two Ontario restaurants are spending thousands of dollars with hopes of keeping business at one location strong as York Region falls back to a modified Stage two.

As of Monday at 12:01 a.m., the location on Pederson Drive in Aurora was forced to shut its doors to dine-in customers after the Ford government announced Friday the region would roll back to a modified Stage two.

General manager Jon Shreeve says it has to rely on a take-out service again, but he hopes with the purchase of tents and heaters that they can prolong the patio season. But with November just weeks away and the risk of snow, he admits it's a gamble.

"There's really no other option. You gotta do what you gotta do and we're trying to do our best," he says.

The owners also own the location on Holland Street in Bradford, which remains open, but while some worry the York rollback could force many folks to head north up the 400, Shreeve says business is business.

"I would love an influx of business here, and we actually welcome anyone from York Region, please come up," he says.

The rollback is a response to a recent spike in cases across the region. The Ford government ordered all indoor services across York Region, including restaurants, bars, theatres and gyms, to close indoor service for a minimum of 28 days.

While some restaurants are welcome to southern visitors, gyms in Simcoe County aren't taking any chances.

Since the pandemic, Orangetheory Fitness in downtown Barrie has implemented mandatory masks for classes, but Roseanne Hartwick, Orangetheory Fitness franchise owner, says people living in York Region won't be able to take part.

" Those memberships are now frozen," says Hartwick. "We just ask that they respect government protocols and ask that they not visit us for the next 28 days."

Since the restrictions went back into place, Hartwick says they've already turned away about a handful of people who've made the trip up the 400, hoping to work out at the gym.

"We're very careful here in Simcoe County," she says. "We want to make sure we keep those numbers low, and we want to protect our members here right now."